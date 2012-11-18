Pescara coach Stroppa quits after Siena defeat

The club confirmed on its website that the 44-year-old had quit his first Serie A coaching job after 13 games at the helm

Stroppa had replaced Zdenek Zeman, who led Pescara out of Serie B last season and is now with AS Roma. Pescara, beaten 6-1 at home by Juventus the week before, are 17th in the table with 11 points although they could drop further as fellow strugglers Sampdoria and Genoa were playing in Sunday's late match.

Palermo, Chievo, Genoa and Cagliari are the other teams to have changed coaches since the season began.