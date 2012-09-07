Piatti out for two months with broken arm

The 23-year-old Argentine was taken to hospital and would remain there for 48 hours, the club said.

Valencia have made a slow start to the campaign under new coach Mauricio Pellegrino and lie 17th in La Liga with two points from three games.

They have been drawn in Champions League Group F along with Lille, BATE Borisov and last year's finalists Bayern Munich, whom they visit for their opening game in two weeks' time.