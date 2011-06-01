Pienaar to risk injury playing for South Africa

The medical staff have decided he has recovered sufficiently from a groin problem he received playing for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool last month.

Pienaar however may require surgery straight after the match.

"I have had a long conversation with the coach and decided to keep going until after the Egypt game," the midfielder told reporters.

"I feel good, almost 100 percent, and I'm looking forward to the game."

Earlier this week, coach Pitso Mosimane said: "We have to have our best players on the park. It is good they are prepared to sacrifice themselves and play with niggling injuries."

Group G leaders South Africa are six points ahead of bottom team Egypt with three matches left.