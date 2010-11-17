Pinola banned for spitting at Schweinsteiger
By app
BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Nuremberg defender Javier Pinola was banned for four Bundesliga matches on Wednesday for spitting at Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger in the Bavarian derby on Sunday.
Argentine Pinola spat at the Germany midfielder in the 43rd minute of Bayern's 3-0 home victory. The incident was unseen by the referee and the German football federation (DFB) took action after watching video replays.
The DFB said the 27-year-old Nuremberg player had been "blatantly unsportsmanlike".
Pinola has since apologised to Schweinsteiger over the telephone.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.