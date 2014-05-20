Pique agrees new Barca contract until 2019
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has signed a four-year contract extension, which will keep him tied to Camp Nou until 2019.
The news comes a day after Lionel Messi signed an improved deal with the Catalan giants - who also hired former midfielder Luis Enrique as their new coach on Monday.
Pique's previous contract had been due to expire at the end of next season.
