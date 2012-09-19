Pique out for up to three weeks with foot injury

Pique damaged his left foot early in Barca's 3-2 Champions League win at home to Spartak Moscow and joins fellow defender Carles Puyol and playmaker Andres Iniesta on the injury list.

He initially returned to the fray after receiving treatment but could not continue and was replaced by new signing Alex Song in the 12th minute.

The Spain international will miss Barca's La Liga matches at home to Granada on Saturday and away at Sevilla a week later but could be back in time for their Champions League game at Benfica on Tuesday October 2.