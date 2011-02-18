Pirates could walk plank over porridge attack
By app
JOHANNESBURG - South African premier league leaders Orlando Pirates face possible sanctions and a heavy fine after a fan threw porridge at a match official at a match in Durban last month.
The Pirates are being charged with spectator misbehaviour and bringing the game into disrepute after one of their supporters lobbed a handful of stodgy porridge, which South Africans commonly eat with most meals, at the referee.
The incident came at the end of a comfortable away win for the Pirates.
In October last year, arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs were handed a suspended 500,000 rand ($72,630) fine after angry fans threw two plastic vuvuzelas and a cabbage onto the pitch during a cup tie to protest refereeing decisions.
The throwing of missiles onto the field by frustrated fans was a major problem in South African football for some time but has almost disappeared in recent years.
