Pirates could walk plank over porridge attack

The Pirates are being charged with spectator misbehaviour and bringing the game into disrepute after one of their supporters lobbed a handful of stodgy porridge, which South Africans commonly eat with most meals, at the referee.

The incident came at the end of a comfortable away win for the Pirates.

In October last year, arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs were handed a suspended 500,000 rand ($72,630) fine after angry fans threw two plastic vuvuzelas and a cabbage onto the pitch during a cup tie to protest refereeing decisions.

The throwing of missiles onto the field by frustrated fans was a major problem in South African football for some time but has almost disappeared in recent years.