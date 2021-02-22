Pirates drawn in tough Caf Confed Cup group

Orlando Pirates have been drawn in a tough group in the Caf Confederation Cup draw which took place at the Caf headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on Monday afternoon.

The Buccaneers made their way into the group stages of the continental competition after cruising to a comfortable 4-0 aggregate win over Jwaneng Galaxy in the playoffs.

Josef Zinnbauer's men have now been drawn in Group A alongside Nigerian outfit Enyimba, Algerian side ES Sétif as well as Libyan giants Ahli Benghazi.

Take a look at the Caf Confederation Cup Groups in full:

Group A:

Enyimba (Nigeria)

Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

ES Setif (Algeria)

Ahli Benghazi (Libya)

Group B:

RS Berkane (Morocco)

JS Kabyile (Algeria)

Coton Sport (Cameroon)

Napsa Stars (Zambia)

Group C:

Etoile du Sahal / Young Buffaloes

ACF Jaraaf (Senegal)

SC Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Salitas (Burkina Faso)

Group D:

Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

Pyramids FC (Egypt)

Nkana (Zambia)

Namungo / Primiero d'gosto