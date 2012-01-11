Pires rules out Arsenal return

Henry recently returned to the Gunners on a short-term basis, and made a fairytale return to North London, scoring the only goal of the game in the 1-0 win over Leeds United on Monday night.

Paul Scholes recently celebrated his return to the Manchester United first team following a short-lived retirement after coming on as a substitute in the 3-2 victory against Manchester City on Sunday.

It has been suggested that Pires, who spent six successful seasons with Arsenal, could return to Arsene Wenger’s side after confirming that he is training with the first team.

However, the 38-year-old has ruled out an imminent return, telling L’Equipe when quizzed on the prospect: "No, that is for sure.

"It is absolutely not my intention nor the one of Arsene [Wenger], who is already 'full' in the midfield.

"What is nice with English clubs is the fact they have respect for former players. What happened with Henry, or Scholes at Manchester United, has not surprised me.

"The beautiful story between the Gunners and Henry is going on. Not mine."



ByBen McAleer