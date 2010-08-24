Pitch problems force AEK to play away
By app
ATHENS - Pitch problems have forced AEK Athens to move Thursday's second leg of their Europa League play-off tie against Dundee United from their Olympic Stadium to a smaller ground, the club said on Tuesday.
UEFA officials had ruled that the playing surface at the Olympic Stadium was unacceptable. Greece has experienced a long hot and dry spell and AEK have had problems with the watering system at their ground.
AEK, who lead 1-0 after the first leg, will now host the Scottish Cup winners at the Nea Smyrni Stadium used by Super League side Panionios, which holds 11,500 fans, a decision which sparked protests from Panionios fans.
