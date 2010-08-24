Pitch problems force AEK to play away

UEFA officials had ruled that the playing surface at the Olympic Stadium was unacceptable. Greece has experienced a long hot and dry spell and AEK have had problems with the watering system at their ground.

AEK, who lead 1-0 after the first leg, will now host the Scottish Cup winners at the Nea Smyrni Stadium used by Super League side Panionios, which holds 11,500 fans, a decision which sparked protests from Panionios fans.

