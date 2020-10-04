Pitso: Al Ahly is strong enough to win the Caf CL

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane believes his side have enough strength within the squad to clinch the Caf Champions League this season.

The Egyptian giant are currently in the Champions League semi-finals where they will take on Wydad Casablanca for a place in the final.

Al Ahly will be determined to reach the final for a chance to clinch their first Champions League title since beating Orlando Pirates back in 2013.

However, Mosimane is no stranger to facing Wydad, a side that has become his nemesis during his time at Mamelodi Sundowns.

The former Bafana Bafana mentor is confident the Red Devils can secure a record ninth continental title to their list if their ‘mentality is right’.

‘We need to see if the mentality is right because Champions League is mentality then there is the tactics, technique and all those things,’ Mosimane told Ahly's television channel as per Al Ahram.

‘The team is strong enough to win the Champions League. If you go to the semi-final, you might as well go to the final, it's a one step. And when you are in the final, you might as well win it.’