Pitso: Al Duhail SC are tough opponents

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane expects a tough clash with Al Duhail SC in the opening match of the Fifa Club World Cup.

The Red Eagles returned to the Fifa Club World Cup following a seven-year absence and will be aiming to go as far as they can in a tournament where they have previously struggled to make an impact.

Ahly were pitted against host team Al Duhail Sports Club in the second round following the tournament draw at Fifa headquarters in Zurich on 19 January.

However, the Egyptians giants will have their sights set on a meeting with German giants Bayern Munich in the semi-finals if they can overcome Al Duhail in the second round.

Mosimane is no stranger to the Club World Cup as he led Mamelodi Sundowns in the global competition in 2016 after they won their maiden Caf Champions League title.

'It is an important match against a tough opponent. Al Duhail SC have many good players in the midfield and attack,' Mosimane told his club's official website.

'We analysed them very well and held many meetings with the players to be ready for the tough match.

'The fans are the player No 12 and I am so happy with the incredible support they give to the team.

'Our only focus is on the match against Al Duhail SC. It will not be an easy game.

'We are the African champions and we came here to represent a whole continent, not just Egypt. We have many good players and we have great ambitions in this competition.'