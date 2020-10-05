Pitso claims first win on Al Ahly debut

Pitso Mosimane kick started his journey as head coach of Al Ahly with a 1-0 victory over Al Mokawloon Al Arab SC in week 31 in the Egyptian Premier League.

The 56-year-old coach put pen to paper on a two year contract with the Egyptian giants after his shock departure from Mamelodi Sundowns last week.

Mosimane arrived in Egypt last Thursday and lead the team's first training session on Friday to prepare for their Egyptian Premier League clash against Al Mokawloon.

The five-time Absa Premiership winning coach managed to secure his first win in charge of Ahly after their 1-0 victory over fourth-placed Al Mokawloon on Sunday evening.

Speaking to the media, Mosimane give his ideas and thoughts on the game as well as his future plans for the Egyptian giants.

On Al Mokawloon Al Arab game:

'I am very pleased after today's win as we succeeded to defeat a tough opponent as they depend on the counterattacks. I watched our previous game against Al Mokawloon in the Egyptian Premier League to analyze their strategy and we succeeded to control the game and get the 3 points.'

On Shenawy's Injury:

'He could not continue the game as he was in pain, but I hope the injury will not be serious. El Shenawy is a very important player and we are suffering from several injuries, so I wish him a speedy recovery.'

On the team's physical condition:

'We will improve our strategies and fitness condition in the upcoming period, and we still have a lot to show in the future.'

On his future plan:

'The team will work hard in the upcoming period to improve the overall condition. Each game has its own conditions and tactics, so we prepare for each one individually.'

On Kahrab:

'Kahraba played very well and I was keen to encourage him, especially after being sidelined for a long time. Also, El Shahaat was out for a while so he needs time to get back to his form.'

On being Al Ahly Coach:

'It is a great honor for me to be the first African Non-Egyptian manager for Al Ahly. I am humbled after the great confidence from the club's board, headed by the legendary Captain Mahmoud El Khatib. I will do my best to fulfill and achieve all the fans' dreams.'