Pitso guides Al Ahly to Bronze at Fifa Club World Cup

Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side beat Brazilian side Palmeiras on penalties to claim the bronze medal at the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday evening.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach made three alterations to the team that lost to Bayern Munich, with Ibrahim El Hanafi, Walter Bwalya and Akram Tawfik were all recalled.

An open start to the game saw the Brazilians create the first opening with just 11 minutes gone as Rony unleashed a strike from outside the box forcing Mohamed El Shenawy into a fine stop.

With 30 minutes gone, AL Ahly eventually created their first real opening on goal as Amr El Soulia went on a mazy a solo run but his strike on goal flew just wide.

Ahly then went close again just before the break as Mohamed Magdi Kafsha got on the end of a cross into the six-year box, but somehow managed to miss the target to ensure the sides went into the break level and goalless.

The game tightened up in the second stanza as both teams struggled to create chances which forced Mosimane to turn to the bench as Junior Ajayi and Mohamed Sherif came on for Bwalya and Kafsha.

The change almost worked as in the 68th minute Ajayi had the ball in the back of the net but his goal was disallowed for offside.

Patrick de Paula had a great chance to snatch the winner for the Brazilian side in the closing stages but he scuffed his shot just wide, which sent the match to penalties.

Pitso’s Al Ahly eventually came out on top after a dramatic shoot-out where El Shenawy was the hero as they won 3-2 win in the shoot-out and earned a third-place finish.