Pitso: I got Egypt’s number one goalkeeper

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane is staying loyal to Mohamed El-Shenawy by defending the goalkeeper, despite his costly mistake against Pyramids FC on Thursday evening.

The Red Eagles were held to a 2-2 draw against Pyramids Al Ahly WE Al Salam Stadium in the Egyptian Premier League, losing two crucial points in their race to retain the league title.

Ibrahim Adel opened the score for the visitors after three minutes from half-time before Hussein El Shahat equalised quickly their after for Al Ahly.

Ahly missed the chance to grab the lead after Ali Maaloul failed to convert a penalty but the substitute Mahmoud Kahraba found the back of the net to add Ahly's second goal 15 minutes before the final whistle.

However, El Shenawy got the visitors back into the game when he failed to control the ball in the box in the dying moments of the game after which the ball fell to Eric Traore, who slotted the ball into an empty net to earn Pyramid a point away from home.

"We played 10 against 11 against Esperance, but tonight we could not control the game. You have to accept and move on. Football gives you lessons and this happens to big teams," Mosimane told his club's official website.

"We were very unlucky in two moments tonight. Maaloul missed a penalty and our captain made a big mistake. Unlike last week, as I saw them shined.

"I don’t want us to blame each other. Last week we were happy and tonight we are sad. We need a good spirit, honesty, trust and togetherness to move on. I saw the same mistakes happen in the European Championship and we also saw a big player missing a penalty and the whole nation collapsed, but we must move on.

"I got Egypt’s number one goalkeeper. Tonight you blame Shenawy? No, I stay with my goalkeeper. I stay loyal to El Shenawy who saved us many times. El Shenawy is number one.

"I’m not here to comment about Pyramids, I am here to talk about my team. If Taher scored the two chances he got, it could’ve been a different story. If Maaloul scored, it could’ve been a different story; but football does not work that way."