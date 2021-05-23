Pitso: I was emotional after insults by Sundowns fans

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says he was emotional after hearing insults from the South African fans before their Caf Champions League clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils managed to secure their progression to the semi-finals of the competition after claiming a 3-1 aggregate win over the Brazilians after a 1-1 draw in the second-leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

However, Mosimane admits that he has done everything to earn the respect of the supporter but yet he was still subjected to insults by supporters on their way to the stadium.

‘I remember the first time I came here with Mamelodi Sundowns to play against SuperSport United, I was emotional little bit emotional because I spent seven years at SuperSport United but we're professionals and this is a game of football,’ Mosimane said in a press conference, as per SABC.

‘But I was little bit emotional only when I saw the placards outside and they stop the bus and all these people swearing at me, swearing at my mother.

‘I said to myself, what else I should have done for this team to get the respect? But it's football I understand and I know the person who did that. And I know the person who is behind that.

‘Just bitter because I left, I had to move on with my life, there's more, I don't want to talk, the things that I've received before my match from South Africa, if I show you my phone, correspondence I've received, emails I've received, they just don't let me go.’