Pitso: I wished we scored more goals

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane was happy with his sides overall performance after claiming a 2-0 victory over Wydad Casablanca in the first-leg of the Caf Champions League semi-final.

The Red Devils moved one step closer to securing their place in the final of the Caf Champions League as they now head into the second-leg with a two goal advantage.

Goals from Mohamed Magdy and Ali Maaloul guided Ahly to a comfortable win in their first-leg semi-final clash as Mohamed Elshenawy kept saved a penalty to deny Badi Aouk from the spot.

Here is what Pitso Mosimane had to say about the first leg semi-final clash against Wydad:

On tonight’s game…

‘We played a difficult game against a tough opponent, as they kept fighting to come back even after conceding two goals. But the players performed very well, especially in the defense and the midfield and they kept us in the lead during the first half.’

On Afsha’s opener…

‘We succeeded to score and control the game early after Afsha’s pressure on the defender and taking advantage of his mistake.’

On El Shenawy’s Save…

‘El Shenawy saved the penalty and kept our lead which led us to score the second goal.’

On the team’s strategy…

‘The players sticked to the game’s plan and performed very well. I wished to score more goals, as we had several scoring chances during the match.’