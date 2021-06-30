Pitso: It's not about South Africa, It's about winning the title

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says he will put his emotions aside when his side take on Kaizer Chiefs in the finals of the Caf Champions League.

The Egyptian giants booked their place in the finals after claiming a comfortable 4-0 aggregate victory over Tunisian outfit Esperance in the two-legged semi-final.

Chiefs, meanwhile, advanced to the final stage of the competition after they secured a narrow 1-0 win over Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca in their respective semi-final.

However, Ahly and Amakhosi will now go head-to-head for the covenant piece of silverware when they square off at the Stade Mohammed V on 17 July.

Speaking to his club’s official website about Chiefs, Mosimane says he can’t base Amakhosi’s league form on their performance in the competition as they fought hard to reach this point in the competition.

“I knew Kaizer Chiefs when I was in South Africa but I do not know that much about them this season because they changed the coach and removed him to bring another coach.”

“In the domestic league, they did not play very well. Normally, they are always second, third, or fourth behind Mamelodi Sundowns, it is like Al Ahly and Zamalek here in Egypt.

“They are a good team but this season in the league, they were in the 12th position at some stage. You must not look at their performance in the league; you must focus on their journey in the Caf Champions League because it is not easy to reach the final.

“You never know with them, they can play a very good game and sometimes they do not show the same performance.

“They lost 4-0 to Wydad in a neutral venue and then they went to face Wydad in Morocco and won. They defeated Simba 4-0 at home but lost 3-0 in Tanzania. You must not try to make sense out of it, just focus on the game.

“Their best games were in the Champions League not in the domestic league, so we will focus on their games in the Champions League.”

Mosimane ended off by stating that his only objective is to focus on helping his side retain the title.

“I do not have personal emotions on Kaizer Chiefs, no personal emotions and that is what I did also when I faced Sundowns.

“The match against Kaizer Chiefs is not about me and it is not about South Africa; It is about my team and the 90 minutes we have to win the title,” Mosimane concluded.