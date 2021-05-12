Pitso Mosimane: We should have everyone’s support

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane says they will need every Egyptian club to support them when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals.

The Red Devils were forced to settle for a point after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Zamalek SC at the Cairo International Stadium on Monday evening.

However, Ahly will now turn their attention to the continental competition when they welcome Sundowns to the Al-Salaam Stadium in the first leg of the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Al Ahly are the only remaining Egyptian team left in the Champions League and Mosimane will be hoping they will get the backing of the entire Egyptian nation as they look to defend their title.

'We are not happy that we lost two points. However, we won four points from six a total of six against Zamalek and we have to be optimistic,' Mosimane told his club's official website.

'You could feel that Zamalek was playing for their pride. Obviously, they didn’t want to lose three matches in a row.

'I would like to focus on the fact that we score every game. Of course, we don’t like to concede. When we play in the Caf Champions League we have to not concede.

'I focus on every game at a time. We were focusing on the game against Zamalek and now we will start focusing on our next match against Sundowns.

'Al Ahly is the only team that represents Egypt in the Caf Champions League and we should have everyone’s support. We shouldn’t face Zamalek SC now.

'We’ve done everything that we are supposed to do. We are the defending champions and we won the bronze medal in the FIFA Club World Cup. Now we are in the quarterfinals of the competition and we are performing well.