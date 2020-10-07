Pitso names six academy products in matchday squad

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has named six academy products in his matchday squad to face ENPPI Sporting Club in week 32 in the Egyptian Premier League.

The 56-year-old coach claimed his first win in his first game in charge of the Red Devils when they secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Al Mokawloon Al Arab SC.

They will now take on ENPPI in their next Premier League clash at the Al-Salaam Stadium in Cairo as they look to further extend their already commanding lead at the top of the league table.

Mosimane is no stranger to field youth products in his squad from the like Keagan Dolly, Bongani Zungu, Percy Tau to most recently Promise Mkhuma.

However, Mosimane has now named six youth academy products in his squad to face ENPPI, including Mohamed Maghrabi, Mostafa Shobeir, Shady Radwan, Ahmed Tarek, Fares Tarek and Arabi Badr.

Here is Mosimane's 22-man squad for 'their upcoming game:

Mahmoud Kahraba, Hamdy Fathy, Marwan Mohsen, Saleh Gomaa, Walid Soliman, Hussien El Shahaat, Aliou Diang, Amr El Soulia, Mohamed Magdy Afsha, Junior Ajayi, Shady Radwan, Fares Tarik, Mohamed Maghrabi, Ali Lotfy, Mostafa Shobier, Ayman Ashraf, Ahmed Fathy, Mohamed Hany, Mohamed Shokry, Araby Badr, Mohamed Fakhry, Ahmed Tarek.