Pitso: Our next target Caf Champions League title

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is relishing the chance to win the Caf Champions League title after guiding the club to their 42nd Egyptian Premier League title.

Mosimane ended the campaign unbeaten in the league since taking over as head coach and successfully led the club to their fifth consecutive domestic title.

Goals from Walid Soliman, Geraldo and Kahraba fired the Red Devils to a comfortable 3-0 victory over El Geish at the Al Ahly Stadium in their final league game of the season.

Mosimane says he was saddened that the club’s supporters weren’t present to celebrate the title win with the team, but is hopeful they will allow fans into the stadium again.

‘The former coaching staff played a great role in winning the title. Also, I would like to thank the players for their efforts during the whole season,’ Mosimane told his club’s official website.

‘I am very sad that our fans are not in the stands to celebrate the title with us and I wish to see them soon in the stands.

‘We hope to win the Caf Champions League title to make our fans happy.

‘We are committed to the Caf decisions and we hope that we will arrive in the Caf Champions League final in perfect shape without injuries.’