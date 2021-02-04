Pitso: We aim to reach our maximum levels

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says his side are determined to reach the final of the Fifa Club World Cup.

The Red Eagles are set to take on Qatar Stars League side Al Duhail Sports Club in the first round of the global club competition.

However, the Egyptians giants will have their sights set on a meeting with German giants Bayern Munich in the semi-finals if they can overcome Al Duhail in the second round.

Mosimane is positive about his side’s participation in the Fifa Club World Cup following a seven-year absence.

‘We came here because we are the African champions. We have great confidence in ourselves and we aim to reach our maximum levels in the competition,’ Mosimane told his club’s official website.

‘We have great determination and we will not leave the pitch unless we are totally satisfied with ourselves. We are keen to please our fans, as they always support us.

'We respect Al Duhail a lot, as they have many good players and they managed to win QNB Stars League. Also, they will play at their homeland and among their fans, besides that, they have many good foreign players.

‘The game will not be easy, but I have full confidence in my players and I promise our fans that we will do our best to meet their high expectations.’