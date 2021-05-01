Pitso: We did not play with the right intensity

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane admits that his side performance against El Gouna F.C. in the Egyptian Premier League was their 'lowest performance' in their last four matches.

The Red Eagles were forced to settle for a point after playing out to a 1-1 draw against El Gouna when Mohamed Naguib cancelled out Taher Mohamed Taher's opener at the Al Ahly Stadium on Friday evening.

The result sees Ahly remain in second place in the league standings with 37 points from 16 games, three points behind log leaders Zamalek, while El Gouna are in ninth place with 25 points.

Mosimane felt his side did not perform up to their normal standards but is rather focusing on the next game than linger on the result.

'We did not play with the right intensity. We did not play well in the first half. We needed to end the game in the first half but we did not do that,' Mosimane told his club's official website.

'It was our lowest performance in the last four matches. This game was like a training game and we were punished at the end.

'Today's draw is my responsibility. We gave the opposition the chance to have the ball and play their game.

'I can’t talk about fatigue because we made four replacements in today’s game to prepare them for the upcoming challenges.

'We did not return back to defense after scoring the opening goal. I used Mohamed Magdy Afsha and Salah Mohsen to go forward and add the second goal but we committed a foul in a dangerous area and we were punished.

'We will turn the page on today's result and we will start focusing on the next games.'