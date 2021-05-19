Pitso: We haven't secured our semis qualification yet

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says his side are fully focused on securing a positive result against against Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-finals.

The Red Devils come into the game with a 2-0 advantage following their victory over the Brazilians this past Saturday evening in Cairo, Egypt.

However, Mosimane will be without the services of Marwan Mohsen, Mohamed Mahmoud and Mostafa Shobier for the encounter as they look to progress to the last four of the continental competition.

Mosimane admits they might have achieve the victory over Sundowns in the first leg, but did not secure their qualification to the semi-finals yet, with 90 minutes still to play in Pretoria.

'If anyone asked me before the first leg, would you take 1-0 or 2-0 victory against Sundowns, I will say yes, so I am happy with the result we got. Winning the first leg is very important, but it does not secure our qualification, as nothing is guaranteed in football,' Mosimane told his club's official website.

'I spoke with the players and congratulated them after the game in Cairo. It is important to praise the good results, but I also told them that this is like the half time and we are leading 2-0 and it just gives us a slight advantage.

'Facing Sundowns has always been difficult, and we have to respect that. The first time Al Ahly have been here while I was coaching Sundowns, Al Ahly lost. Also, the last time Al Ahly have been here, the team got a draw, so we never know what is going to happen, but I hope that we can win here in the next game.

'Al Ahly is a big club and we play in three different competitions. We played against Zamalek SC in the Egyptian Premier League, and within three days and a half, we faced Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League. Then, the next week will face RS Berkane in the Caf Super Cup.

'We have to play in three different competitions in ten or twelve days, but we have put ourselves in that position. Al Ahly is a big club and good things come with big responsibilities.

'We do have many injuries, as Ali Maaloul, Saad Samir, and Hamdy Fathy are still injured. We missed them, but football is a professional sport and injuries will always happen.

'I feel good as I am at home, but in a different zone. I did not even go to my house, as this my job and I am fully focused on the team.

'Al Ahly fans must understand that we are having big games, and these games come with big responsibilities. We are going to these games with injuries besides the fatigue.

'We managed to deliver all the trophies of the last season. We also won a medal in the Fifa Club World Cup, and I hope to win the Caf Super Cup next week and also to win the Caf Champions League again this season,' he concluded.