Pitso: We'll go to South Africa and get a great result

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane is confident his side can secure a 'great result' when they travel to South Africa to take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League quarter-final second leg.

The Red Eagles managed to secure a 2-0 victory over the Brazilians in the first leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-finals at the Al Ahly WE Al Salam Stadium on Saturday evening.

Taher Mohamed Taher and Salah Mohsen scored the goals for Ahly in the game, giving them a significant two goal advantage heading into the second leg in South Africa, scheduled next Saturday.

However, Mosimane insists that the team has not qualified for the semi-finals yet despite their advantage over his former team.

'I guess we were going through a marathon of games. A period of difficult games but we march on, without excuses,' Mosimane told his club's official website.

'It was a very difficult match and Mamelodi Sundowns are a strong team. You could see their movement and passes. We needed patience and we needed to be smart.

'Our players were soldiers. Salah looked like the super sub and El Shenawy had some key saves.

'Ajayi was capable only of playing 10 minutes, but thank God he’s coming back again. Also, Ayman and Wahid had to share the game because they are not able to play the 90 minutes.

'We have to take Ali Maaloul to recover in South Africa, maybe he’ll be available for the CAF Super Cup in Qatar.

'When you win, you need to be humble. I have been at Sundowns for so long and I have much respect for them. They helped me to be here and I also helped them.

'I believe that we will go to South Africa and get a great result, but of course, it will be difficult. A goal is very important in South Africa. Of course, we want to keep a clean sheet, but we need to score.'