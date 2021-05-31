Pitso Mosimane's agency MT Sports Marketing and Management has responded to the lawsuit handed to them by Mamelodi Sundowns for an amount said to be in the region of R8-million.

According to reports his wife/agent pocketed R8.6 million which was her 10 percent commission for getting her client to sign a new contract with Sundowns, which was reportedly paid in full instead of dividing the payment in four seasons that Mosimane would have been head coach.

However, the Brazilians have reportedly filed an R8 million lawsuit against former coach Pitso Mosimane‘s wife Moira Tlhagale as a of Mosimane's resignation before his four-year contract at Sundowns ended when he joined Al Ahly in November 2020.

MT Sports Marketing and Management have since released the following stamens on the matter, which reads as follows:

'It is with a deep measure of shock and disappointment that MT Sports Marketing and Management has received summons from Mamelodi Sundowns F.C demanding to be paid back commission fees in lieu of Coach Pitso Mosimane.

'We have received communication from Mamelodi Sundowns and have attempted to reach an amicable solution to this matter‚ however they have not responded to our request to meet with us.

'We attempted to speak to then club president Dr Patrice Motsepe in January this year‚ and we were refused‚ and also last week with chairman Tlhopane Motsepe‚ we were met with silence.

'The leaking of the story to the media is impolite and smacks of bullying tactics. This also comes after last week’s events where sections of Sundowns fans hurled insults to Coach Pitso and his mother.

'The summons and the media leaks put into disrepute Dr Motsepe’s blessings on the termination of the contracts‚ and well-wishes on Coach Pitso joining Al Ahly S.C last year.

'In his own words‚ Dr Motsepe said 'I have on several occasions‚ over the past few years‚ expressed my support for Pitso Mosimane leaving Sundowns to coach in North Africa or Europe or Bafana Bafana.

'I have received a warm and emotional note from Pitso and am very proud of his achievements at Mamelodi Sundowns.

'Pitso has been the most successful coach in the history of Sundowns and will always be a member of the Mamelodi Sundowns Family'.

'Coach Pitso is doing very well in Egypt‚ having recently won the CAF Super Cup with Al Ahly S.C. He has been well-received by Al Ahly and the entire Egyptian nation. His only desire is to focus on his job and continue to deliver on his mandate.

'There are also social media posts making the rounds that Ms Tlhagale alleges that Dr Patrice Motsepe has used one of the team’s employees in match-fixing.

'We would like to categorically state that Ms Tlhagale has never said such things about Dr Motsepe or anyone associated with the club.

'There are unknown forces that are attempting to put MT Sports Marketing and Management’s name into disrepute.

'We‚ as MT Sports and Coach Pitso‚ are grateful to Mamelodi Sundowns for the years he spent there and would not like this glorious legacy to be soiled by tussles that could easily and rapidly be handled professionally and privately.

'We hope sanity will prevail and that this will be resolved amicably. However‚ if this is not possible we will be happy to meet Mamelodi Sundowns in court.

'We will not be conducting any media interviews for the time being and we urge people to cease sending malicious messages about Ms Tlhagale‚ Coach Pitso and MT Sports Marketing and Management.'