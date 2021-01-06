Pitso’s Al Ahly reach Caf CL group stage

Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side reached the Caf Champions League group stages after defeating AS SONIDEP 5-0 on aggregate in the round of 32.

The Red Eagles managed to reach the Caf Champions League group stage for the 18th time in the club’s history following their triumph at the Al Ahly Stadium on Tuesday.

Ahly dominated proceedings in the early exchanges of the game, while SONIDEP sat back and soaked up the pressure.

Ahmed Rayan should’ve handed Ahly the lead in the ninth minute but saw his header crash off the crossbar.

The home side eventually took the lead four minutes later when Taher Mohamed found the back of the net after receiving an excellent pass from Walid Soliman.

SONIDEP were then reduced to 10-men in the 17th minute when their goalkeeper was shown his marching orders for fouling Rayan.

Mourtala Yahaya had a chance to level matters in the 33rd minute but was unable to direct his effort on target.

With eight minutes remaining in the first half, Walid Soliman double Ahly’s lead after receiving a superb cross from Ali Maaloul.

The second half started with Mosimane making three substitutions as Ayman Ashraf, Akram Tawfik, and Kahraba took the place of Hamdy Fathy, Mohamed Sherif, and Ali Maaloul.

Ahly were then awarded a penalty in the 67th minute, which Badr Benoun successfully converted to put his side further ahead.

Kahraba then put the game to bed in stoppage time as Al Ahly walked away 4-0 winner to advance to the group stages of the competition.