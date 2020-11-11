Pitso’s Al Ahly to resume training on Thursday

Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side will resume training on Thursday ahead of their Caf Champions League final clash against Zamalek.

The Red Devils are set to face the White Knight in the final at the Borg el Arab Stadium in Alexandria on 27 November 2020.

Mosimane handed his side were give a day’s rest before they resume training on Thursday, while roping in a few academy graduates to train with the first team.

‘Our head coach Pitso Mosimane decided to give the players 24-hours rest, and then the team will resume the training on Thursday,’ a statement on the club’s official website reads.

‘The Red Eagles trained today at El Tetsh as we are preparing to face Zamalek SC in the CAF Champions League final on the 27th of November.

‘Our coaching staff has called up some of our youngsters to train with the first team to give them more experience and also to replace the players who joined their national teams.’