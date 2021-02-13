Pitso’s begin preparations for Al Merrikh clash

Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side will begin preparations for their next Caf Champions League clash against Al Merrikh SC on Sunday following their exploits in the Fifa Club World Cup.

The Red Eagles managed to walk away with the bronze medal in the Club World Cup following their 3-2 win on penalties against Palmeiras to finish third in the global competition.

Ahly’s players will be back at training on Sunday as they start preparations for the upcoming group stage game against the side from Sudan.

The Egyptian giants’ delegation returned to Cairo on Friday after their success in the Fifa Club World Cup.

However, the clubs coaching staff gave the players a 48 hour test from training, with the players returning for training at the El Tetsh stadium on Sunday.

Al Ahly against Al Merrikh SC kicks off at 9pm on Tuesday evening.