Pjanic leaves Lyon to join Roma
By app
LYON - Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic has joined AS Roma from Olympique Lyon for 11 million euros, the Ligue 1 club's president Jean-Michel Aulas said on Wednesday.
Pjanic, who started his career at Metz, moved to Lyon in 2008, scoring 10 goals in 90 league games.
Aulas also told a news conference Lyon had signed Geida Fofana, the France Under-20 captain, from Ligue 2 side Le Havre.
