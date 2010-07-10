Platini given clean bill of health

UEFA, in a joint statement with world football's governing body FIFA, said the former French international would attend Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and Netherlands.

"Michel Platini was released at 9am this morning from the hospital in Johannesburg where he was admitted last night after feeling unwell," the statement said.

"All the medical tests conducted were normal and Mr Platini is looking forward to attending the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in Soccer City stadium."

UEFA official William Gaillard told Reuters on Friday that Platini, 55, had been suffering from flu and fainted before eating in the restaurant.

He said Platini's blood sugar was a little low and he had a mild fever.

