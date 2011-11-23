Plzen in pole for third after beating BATE

Both sides were already out of the running for the top two spots and qualification for the Champions League last 16 having come up against the might of holders Barcelona and seven-times winners AC Milan but the carrot of third place remained.

Marek Bakos struck from six yards on 42 minutes after a well-worked move in the fog to lift the Czechs above the Belarussians into the Europa League spot.

Viktoria have four points and BATE two with one set of games left, at home to Milan and away at Barca respectively.