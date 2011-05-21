Plzen wrap up first Czech title

Petr Jiracek, Marek Bakos and former Galatasaray and Sporting Lisbon midfielder Pavel Horvath grabbed the goals.

Plzen, from the country's fourth largest city, have not lost at home since August 2009.

Plzen lead second-placed Sparta Prague by four points with one game to play. Sparta, champions last year, won 3-1 at Usti Nad Labem.

The other famous capital club, Slavia Prague, slid down the table this season and face the prospect of not playing top-flight football next term after losing their license due to heavy debts.

Slavia are appealing the decision.