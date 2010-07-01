Podolski & Ozil skip Germany training

Podolski had broken off training on Wednesday, complaining about a minor muscle problem while playmaker Ozil remained in the team hotel, feeling unwell. Neither are expected to miss the match in Cape Town.

"Lukas Podolski has a minor muscle problem but there is no danger (of him missing) the game," team manager Oliver Bierhoff told reporters.

Ozil, who has been outstanding in Germany's run to the last eight, was kept out of training to conserve his energy.

"Sometimes it is maybe better to skip a training session instead of extending the fatigue you have," Bierhoff said, adding that Ozil was also expected to be fully fit in time for the match.

Cacau, who has been nursing an abdominal muscle strain and missed their second round win over England last week, was also absent and the 29-year-old striker was doubtful for the match.

"His participation looks unlikely," Bierhoff said.

Germany are flying to Cape Town later on Thursday.

