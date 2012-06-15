Podolski receives Mertesacker backing

Podolski is set to officially become a Gunners player at the end of the month following his transfer from Cologne and helped to contain Dutch winger Arjen Robben for much of Wednesday’s 2-1 win in Ukraine.

Mertesacker was impressed with the performance of the striker, even if he failed to showcase his attacking talents during the victory.

And the gangly centre-back believes fans of the North London side will see more of the 27-year-old going forward next season.

"Defensively it was a great game from Lukas [Podolski]," he told Arsenal's official website.

"He had to cover for Philippe Lahm, with Arjen Robben on his flank, and he did it very well. Especially in the first half, he covered him all the time and it was two against one on Robben.

"I think that was more important than his attacking qualities today. But every Arsenal fan will soon see what he can do offensively."