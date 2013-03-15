Pogba brothers called up, but not for France

Florentin is a defender at Sedan in Ligue 2 while Mathias is a striker with League One Crewe Alexandra. Both would form part of a 24-man squad for the qualifier in Mozambique on March 24, the Guinea Football Federation said on Friday.

Juventus midfielder Paul was named on Thursday by France manager Didier Deschamps for upcoming matches against Georgia and Spain.

Florentin and Mathias, 22, played together last month for Guinea in a friendly against Senegal in Paris where Mathias made his international debut. Florentin was first capped in 2010.

The twins were born in Conakry before the family moved to France, where Paul was born 20 years ago.

The Pogbas are not the first footballing siblings with divided international loyalty. Kevin-Prince Boateng played for Ghana against brother Jerome's German side at the 2010 World Cup in Germany.