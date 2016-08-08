Pogba flies in for Manchester United medical
Manchester United target Paul Pogba has landed in England ahead of his medical with Jose Mourinho's men.
United confirmed on Sunday that the France international would be jetting in for medical tests as he edged closer to a world-record £89million move from Juventus.
A private plane containing the 23-year-old landed at Manchester Airport at around 11:30am BST having flown from Nice, with Pogba now on his way to United's Carrington training ground.
An important passenger has just touched down at the airport. Can anyone guess who it might be? August 8, 2016
