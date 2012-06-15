Poland set to stick with Tyton between posts

Coach Franciszek Smuda will keep faith with 25-year-old Tyton, who saved a penalty with his first touch in the 1-1- draw with Greece in the tournament's opening game, and was impressive against Russia, Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported.

Polish media has been full of speculation since the Russia match, which was also a 1-1 draw, over whether Szczesny would regain his place after serving a one-match ban.

Smuda told Polish public television on Thursday he feared the kind of mistakes Szczesny made against Greece.

"[Tyton] has always brought calm into the game," he added.

The final matches in Group A on Saturday will decide who advances to the quarter-finals. Poland must post their first ever win at a European Championship to stay in the tournament.