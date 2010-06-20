Police arrest England fan after security breach

Pavlos Joseph, 32, was taken to the Cape Town Magistrate's court, where was released on 500 rand ($66) bail, South African Police Service spokeswoman Sally de Beer told Reuters.

His trial is due to begin on Monday and he has been banned from attending any more World Cup matches, De Beer said.

The man slipped into the England players' dressing room on Friday, raising concerns about lax security during the month-long tournament.

Police have taken over security at Cape Town's Green Point stadium following a wage dispute between stewards and the contracted security firm.

Britain's Sunday Mirror newspaper printed an interview with a man who said he was Joseph on Sunday. The South London resident claimed to have been looking for the toilet when he stumbled in on the players.

"You are a disgrace," Joseph told them, according to the Sunday Mirror.

England's David Beckham has said the fan did not comment on the team's performance and just said "hello" before walking out.

