Political unrest forces Phuket switch

The match in the second tier Asian club tournament had been scheduled for April 27 at Supachalasai National Stadium in Bangkok but the continuing political protests led to the switch to the holiday island.

Another tie between Thai and Hong Kong clubs, Muang Thong United and South China, on Tuesday was also moved to Phuket from Bangkok.

Thailand's tense political standoff was nearing a climax on Thursday with anti-government protesters preparing for imminent battle in central Bangkok against tens of thousands of armed troops.

