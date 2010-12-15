Popov seals Gaziantepspor switch

"The deal has been completed," Litex manager Stoicho Stoilov told Bulgarian reporters of a move which keeps the player with the Turkish side until 2015.

"They (Gaziantepspor) decided to pay the sum, stipulated in a buy-out clause in Popov's loan contract."

Popov, who scored 32 goals in 101 matches in the Bulgarian top flight, helped Litex win last season's league title, two national cups and the domestic Supercup.

The 23-year-old, scorer of four goals in 21 matches for Bulgaria, almost joined English Premier League club Blackburn Rovers in August but his application for a work permit was rejected by the British government.