Porto beat Benfica to lift Super Cup

Argentine midfielder Fernando Belluschi's fourth-minute corner was deflected by Benfica's Carlos Martins and flew straight to Rolando, who headed in unchallenged to give last season's cup-winners Porto an early lead.

Benfica took some time to react and only approached the Porto box consistently after the half-hour, though without creating clear chances.

It was Porto who almost scored a second just before half-time. Benfica keeper Roberto palmed away a cross by forward Hulk and the ball fell to Joao Moutinho whose first-time shot was cleared off the line by Brazilian defender Luisao.

Porto's well-organised midfield dominated the start of the second half and the northern side doubled their lead on 67 minutes when impressive winger Silvestre Varela beat Luisao on the left flank and crossed for the incoming Falcao to fire in.

Benfica rarely threatened and only came close to pulling one back five minutes from the final whistle with Paraguay international Oscar Cardoso putting Javier Saviola through but Helton made a fine save to deny the Argentine forward.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook