Porto complete treble with cup final romp

Porto were without top scorer Radamel Falcao, who hit the only goal in the Europa League triumph over Braga in Dublin on Wednesday but was ruled out with a knee injury.

They did not miss the prolific striker as they sank Guimaraes with five first-half goals.

Rodriguez fired Porto ahead after three minutes, and after Alvaro Pereira's own goal handed Guimaraes an equaliser, Silvestre Varela thumped in a second.

Striker Edgar Silva equalised again after 23 minutes but Porto scored three times in the last 10 minutes of the half with goals by central defender Rolando, striker Hulk and Rodriguez.

The 19-year-old Rodriguez completed his hat-trick with a 73rd minute header.

Sunday's win completes a superb season for coach Andre Villas Boas who matched the feat of Jose Mourinho by sealing a treble in his first year at Porto.