Porto retain Portuguese Cup

Chaves almost took the lead in the ninth minute when Edu's lob over Helton hit the post before Porto took charge, Colombian midfielder Fredy Guarin beating two defenders to a loose ball and firing in a low shot for the opener in the 13th minute.

Brazilian forward Hulk, unmarked in front of goal, set up Colombian striker Radamel Falcao Colombian for a tap-in to double the lead nine minutes later.

The second half was a tame affair before Chaves hinted at a comeback with Clemente pulling one back in the 85th minute after a mix-up between Rolando and Bruno Alves.

