Porto retain Portuguese Cup
By app
LISBON - Porto won the Portuguese Cup for the second successive year after surviving a late fightback to see off Chaves, a side recently relegated to the third division, 2-1 in Sunday's final.
Chaves almost took the lead in the ninth minute when Edu's lob over Helton hit the post before Porto took charge, Colombian midfielder Fredy Guarin beating two defenders to a loose ball and firing in a low shot for the opener in the 13th minute.
Brazilian forward Hulk, unmarked in front of goal, set up Colombian striker Radamel Falcao Colombian for a tap-in to double the lead nine minutes later.
The second half was a tame affair before Chaves hinted at a comeback with Clemente pulling one back in the 85th minute after a mix-up between Rolando and Bruno Alves.
