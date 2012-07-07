Trending

Porto sign Colombia striker Martinez

By

Porto have signed Colombia striker Jackson Martinez on a four-year contract for nine million euros from Mexican club Jaguares subject to a medical, the Portuguese champions said on Saturday.

"We reached a deal with Jaguares to sign Jackson Martinez for an $11 million fee," Porto said in a statement published on the website of Portuguese stock market regulator CMVM.

The speedy 25-year-old, linked with a move to the English Premier League, has a buyout clause of 40 million euros in his contract.