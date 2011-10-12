Portugal and Ireland among play-off seeds
Portugal, Croatia, Ireland and the Czech Republic have been seeded for Thursday's draw for next month's Euro 2012 play-offs, UEFA said in a statement on Wednesday.
The decision means Euro 2004 runners-up Portugal, who missed out on automatic qualification for next June's finals in Ukraine and Poland after Tuesday's 2-1 defeat in Denmark, will face either unseeded Turkey, Bosnia, Estonia or Montenegro.
The draw for the November 11/12 and 15 two-legged ties will take place in Krakow on Thursday.
Croatia were second in Group F behind Greece and could now face fellow former Yugoslavs Bosnia or Montenegro, the latter of whom are making their play-off debut along with Estonia.
Spain, Germany, Russia, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Greece, England, Denmark and best runners-up Sweden have already joined the two host nations in the finals with the tournament draw taking place on December 2 in Kiev.
