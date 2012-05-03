Portugal boss Bento extends deal until 2014

"Paulo Bento's contract and that of the whole technical team has been renewed until July of 2014," the FPF said in a statement.

Bento's initial contract terminated after June and July's Euro 2012 tournament in Poland and Ukraine. The 2014 World Cup is in Brazil.

The coach took over in September 2010 when Portugal were second to last in Group H of Euro qualifying. He achieved a memorable revival which culminated with a 6-2 aggregate play-off win over Bosnia that secured a place in the finals.

Bento told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday that Portugal's "group of death" in Euro 2012 was probably the hardest one the national team have faced in their last seven consecutive tournaments. The Portuguese were drawn with Germany, Netherlands and Denmark.