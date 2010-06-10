Portugal results from last two years
June 10 (Reuters) - Portugal results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals in South Africa starting on Friday:
WCQ: World Cup qualifier: FR: Friendly EC: European Championships.
FR 31.05.08
Portugal 2 Georgia 0
In Viseu
Scorers: Joao Moutinho 19, Simao Sabrosa 45pen
- -
EC 07.06.08
Portugal 2 Turkey 0
In Geneva
Scorers: Pepe 61, Raul Meireles 90
- -
EC 11.06.08
Czech Republic 1 Portugal 3
In Geneva
Scorers:
Czech Republic: Libor Sionko 17
Portugal: Deco 8, Cristiano Ronaldo 63, Ricardo Quaresma
90+1
- -
EC 15.06.08
In Basel
Switzerland 2 Portugal 0
Scorers: Hakan Yakin 71, 83pen
- -
EC 19.06.08
Portugal 2 Germany 3
In Basel
Scorers
Portugal: Nuno Gomes 40, Helder Postiga 87
Germany: Bastian Schweinsteiger 22, Miroslav Klose 26, Michael Ballack 61
- -
FR 20.08.08
In Aveiro
Portugal 5 Faroe Islands 0
Scorers:
Jorge Neto Carlos Martins 23, Simao 48, Duda 86, Bruno Alves 89, Nani 90
- -
WCQ 06.09.08
Malta 0 Portugal 4
In Ta'Qali
Scorers: Brian Said 26og, Hugo Almeida 61, Simao Sabrosa 72, Nani 78
- -
WCQ 10.09.08
Portugal 2 Denmark 3
In Lisbon
Scorers:
Portugal: Nani 42, Deco 86pen
Denmark: Nicklas Bendtner 83, Christian Poulsen 88, Daniel
Jensen 90+2
- -
WCQ 11.10.08
Sweden 0 Portugal 0
In Solna
- -
WCQ 15.10.08
Portugal 0 Albania 0
In Braga
- -
FR 19.11.08
