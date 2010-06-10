Portugal results from last two years

Trending

June 10 (Reuters) - Portugal results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals in South Africa starting on Friday:

WCQ: World Cup qualifier: FR: Friendly EC: European Championships.

FR 31.05.08

Portugal 2 Georgia 0

In Viseu

Scorers: Joao Moutinho 19, Simao Sabrosa 45pen

- -

EC 07.06.08

Portugal 2 Turkey 0

In Geneva

Scorers: Pepe 61, Raul Meireles 90

- -

EC 11.06.08

Czech Republic 1 Portugal 3

In Geneva

Scorers:

Czech Republic: Libor Sionko 17

Portugal: Deco 8, Cristiano Ronaldo 63, Ricardo Quaresma

90+1

- -

EC 15.06.08

In Basel

Switzerland 2 Portugal 0

Scorers: Hakan Yakin 71, 83pen

- -

EC 19.06.08

Portugal 2 Germany 3

In Basel

Scorers

Portugal: Nuno Gomes 40, Helder Postiga 87

Germany: Bastian Schweinsteiger 22, Miroslav Klose 26, Michael Ballack 61

- -

FR 20.08.08

In Aveiro

Portugal 5 Faroe Islands 0

Scorers:

Jorge Neto Carlos Martins 23, Simao 48, Duda 86, Bruno Alves 89, Nani 90

- -

WCQ 06.09.08

Malta 0 Portugal 4

In Ta'Qali

Scorers: Brian Said 26og, Hugo Almeida 61, Simao Sabrosa 72, Nani 78

- -

WCQ 10.09.08

Portugal 2 Denmark 3

In Lisbon

Scorers:

Portugal: Nani 42, Deco 86pen

Denmark: Nicklas Bendtner 83, Christian Poulsen 88, Daniel

Jensen 90+2

- -

WCQ 11.10.08

Sweden 0 Portugal 0

In Solna

- -

WCQ 15.10.08

Portugal 0 Albania 0

In Braga

- -

FR 19.11.08