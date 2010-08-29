Portugal squad for Cyprus and Norway qualifiers
By app
LISBON - Portugal named the following 20-man squad on Sunday for the Euro 2012 qualifiers against Cyprus at home on Friday and in Norway on September 7.
Goalkeepers: Eduardo (Genoa), Beto (Porto)
Defenders: Miguel (Valencia), Ricardo Carvalho (Real Madrid), Bruno Alves (Zenit St Petersburg), Rolando (Porto), Nuno Andre Coelho (Sporting), Fabio Coentrao (Benfica), Silvio (Braga)
Midfielders: Miguel Veloso (Genoa), Joao Moutinho (Porto), Manuel Fernandes (Valencia), Raul Meireles (Liverpool), Tiago (Atletico Madrid)
Forwards: Silvestre Varela (Porto), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Danny (Zenit St Petersburg), Nani (Manchester United), Liedson (Sporting), Hugo Almeida (Werder Bremen)
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.