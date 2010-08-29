Trending

Portugal squad for Cyprus and Norway qualifiers

By

LISBON - Portugal named the following 20-man squad on Sunday for the Euro 2012 qualifiers against Cyprus at home on Friday and in Norway on September 7.

Goalkeepers: Eduardo (Genoa), Beto (Porto)

Defenders: Miguel (Valencia), Ricardo Carvalho (Real Madrid), Bruno Alves (Zenit St Petersburg), Rolando (Porto), Nuno Andre Coelho (Sporting), Fabio Coentrao (Benfica), Silvio (Braga)

Midfielders: Miguel Veloso (Genoa), Joao Moutinho (Porto), Manuel Fernandes (Valencia), Raul Meireles (Liverpool), Tiago (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Silvestre Varela (Porto), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Danny (Zenit St Petersburg), Nani (Manchester United), Liedson (Sporting), Hugo Almeida (Werder Bremen)

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums