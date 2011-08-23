Premier League new boys exit League Cup early

Sunderland, beaten by Norwich in the 1985 final at Wembley, went down 1-0 at Championship side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Craig Mackail-Smith scored the only goal for Gustavo Poyet's team in extra-time.

Norwich, who also won the trophy in 1962, suffered a crushing 4-0 home defeat against League One Milton Keynes Dons. Former Manchester United player Luke Chadwick netted twice.

Rangers were beaten 2-0 at home by League One Rochdale while Swansea lost 3-1 at League Two Shrewsbury Town. Norwich, Rangers and Swansea were promoted this season.

Premier League Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion went safely through.