Premier League new boys exit League Cup early
By app
LONDON - Premier League quartet Sunderland, Norwich City, Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City were bundled out of the League Cup in the second round on Tuesday.
Sunderland, beaten by Norwich in the 1985 final at Wembley, went down 1-0 at Championship side Brighton and Hove Albion.
Craig Mackail-Smith scored the only goal for Gustavo Poyet's team in extra-time.
Norwich, who also won the trophy in 1962, suffered a crushing 4-0 home defeat against League One Milton Keynes Dons. Former Manchester United player Luke Chadwick netted twice.
Rangers were beaten 2-0 at home by League One Rochdale while Swansea lost 3-1 at League Two Shrewsbury Town. Norwich, Rangers and Swansea were promoted this season.
Premier League Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion went safely through.
